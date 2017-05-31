Karan Johar's tweets on parenting is just too awwdorable

Karan Johar who recently celebrated his birthday with all his Bollywood fraternity, clearly can’t get enough of his kids.

The filmmaker, who is a proud single father to twins Roohi and Yash, is enjoying his fatherhood. Sharing the same joy, he took to twitter yesterday to express beautiful things about fatherhood. He also revealed which song he sings for his kids.

Here’s what he tweeted:

My daughter...My son....never thought I would say these words....I say them and smile before I continue my sentence.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2017

Chanda hai tu...Mera Sooraj hai tu...is my go to song for baby sleep...I even sing that to my daughter! #babymusings #getusedtoit — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2017

Awww...sweet na???

Karan also changed his Twitter bio to: ‘Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta..(sic)’

Now how adorable is that!