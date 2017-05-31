Hot Downloads

Karan Johar's tweets on parenting is just too awwdorable

By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2017 03:57 PM
31 May 2017 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Karan Johar who recently celebrated his birthday with all his Bollywood fraternity, clearly can’t get enough of his kids. 

The filmmaker, who is a proud single father to twins Roohi and Yash, is enjoying his fatherhood. Sharing the same joy, he took to twitter yesterday to express beautiful things about fatherhood. He also revealed which song he sings for his kids.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Awww...sweet na???

Karan also changed his Twitter bio to: ‘Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta..(sic)

Now how adorable is that!

