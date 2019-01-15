Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s picture perfect photo with Priyanka and Nick

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the definitions of couple goals, and while we continue to drool over every new picture of theirs, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s picture with them is all about love.

The picture was taken during their Sangeet ceremony, which was a lavish mash-up of Bollywood meets Hollywood. In the picture, Priyanka looks breathtakingly beautiful in an embellished saree, while Nick looks handsome in a black kurta and pyjama.

Karan captioned the post saying, ‘You don’t spell love you feel it and it was a magical wedding. Thankyou @manishmalhotra05 for making us look and feel so good!’

We couldn’t agree more with Karan that Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale. Meanwhile, Karan and Anusha’s pictures together are too adorable for words. Karan and Anusha were amongst the few guests who attended the grand NickYanka wedding, which took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick were recently on their honeymoon at the Caribbeans, and their pictures from the vacation made us go weak in the knees.