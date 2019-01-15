News

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s picture perfect photo with Priyanka and Nick

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the definitions of couple goals, and while we continue to drool over every new picture of theirs, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s picture with them is all about love.

The picture was taken during their Sangeet ceremony, which was a lavish mash-up of Bollywood meets Hollywood. In the picture, Priyanka looks breathtakingly beautiful in an embellished saree, while Nick looks handsome in a black kurta and pyjama.

Karan captioned the post saying, ‘You don’t spell love you feel it and it was a magical wedding. Thankyou @manishmalhotra05 for making us look and feel so good!’

We couldn’t agree more with Karan that Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale. Meanwhile, Karan and Anusha’s pictures together are too adorable for words. Karan and Anusha were amongst the few guests who attended the grand NickYanka wedding, which took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick were recently on their honeymoon at the Caribbeans, and their pictures from the vacation made us go weak in the knees.

Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar, magical wedding, @manishmalhotra05, Couple goals, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: On the sets of Zee TV's Ishq Subhan...

In pics: On the sets of Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days