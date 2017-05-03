Karan is like my twin soul: Bipasha Basu

Actress Bipasha Basu, who has completed one year of marital bliss with Karan Singh Grover, says that the actor has everything that she wanted in her partner and he is like a twin soul.

"Life has definitely changed for good post marriage as I have got an amazing partner. I couldn't have asked for better person that him, its like twin soul as we are very very similar. I always been person who is always guided by happiness. My main objective in life is to achieve happiness wherever I go so thankfully I have it with my marriage," the actress told IANS.

The couple worked together in horror movie "Alone" before they tied the knot and Bipasha says that they are open to work together in future too.

"We intend to work together as its always fun. We are like best friends and its fabulous to work together . We have been offered couple of films but nothing has worked well," said Bipasha.

Bipasha, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan's online fashion brand TheLabelLife.com has tied up with ice cream brand Magnum for a limited edition fashion collection they have styled.

Inspired by Magnum's latest brand campaign #UnleashYourWildSide, the women defines collection as an amalgamation of modern tailoring, bold prints and game-changing silhouettes.

(Source: IANS)