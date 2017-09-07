Actor Karan Singh Grover is following a new workout plan for his new film "Firrkie". He is trying the movement workout.

"The difficulty level while learning anything new depends on how strong your mind and willpower is. These two factors will help me to keep my focus intact. Currently, I'm inspired by the master of movement, Ido Portal. All we need to understand is our ability to be able to embrace chaos and just breathe," Karan said in a statement.

The actor, who is in London to start the shoot of his upcoming film, is trying his best to get the look right.

According to a source close to Karan, the workout is a combination of yoga and martial arts.

The film, directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, also features Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sandeepa Dhar.

(Source: IANS)