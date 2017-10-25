Actor Karanvir Sharma is on board to make a special appearance in the film "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana".



Karanvir was earlier seen in projects like "Sadda Adda", TV series "24" and is currently shooting for ALT Balaji's web series "Haq Se".



"It feels good to be part of a film which has great writing and impeccable direction. It's absolutely wonderful to see Rathnaa Sinha take over the mantle as a director. I know her through my film 'Zid' where she was the associate director on the project and certainly my pillar and strength through a very tough schedule," Karanvir said in a statement.



"I have the highest regard for her sense of cinema. I knew she wanted to make this project, since years and was clear on who she wanted to cast. I think it's an awesome virtue to have such clarity in today's day and age," he added.



"Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana" will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.



"Rajkummar and Kriti Kharbanda are a delight to work with and truly made me feel comfortable. It was actually like a never ending wedding celebration when we were shooting in Lucknow. I have never really ventured into a project where I come in for a specific conflict. Which makes it absolutely challenging," Karanvir said.



The film revolves around the story of a couple, who meet for a proposed arranged marriage. But things fall out when an unexpected event takes place on their wedding night and the innocent love story transforms into a revenge saga.



Karanvir is currently shooting in Manali for "Haq Se", which will also feature Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla playing the lead.

(Source: IANS)