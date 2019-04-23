News

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora take over the streets of London

23 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora managed to take some time off their busy schedules and are currently on a vacation in London. Bebo’s fans got a glimpse of the besties through Amrita's Instagram profile. The actress shared multiple pictures of herself along with Kareena and another friend on her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning.

The two are having fun on the streets of London in black leather jackets and blue denims, and they look gorgeous as they happily pose for the picture. Kareena and Amrita have been friends for quite long and frequently hang out and party together along with their sisters.

Well, these two are definitely giving us best friends goals.
#londondiaries with @poonamdamania @amuaroraofficial

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

