Kareena Kapoor to be seen in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha?

14 Jun 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were loved for their chemistry in the hit film 3 Idiots, might come together for the former’s upcoming film, Lal Singh Chaddha.

On his birthday this year, Aamir had announced his next film which was an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ film, Forrest Gump. The Talaash and Dil Chahta Hai fame actor titled the film as Lal Singh Chaddha. Now, according to the latest media reports, Kareena might be seen with Aamir in Lal Singh Chaddha. Reports stated that Kareena, who is in London shooting for Angrezi Medium, will come back to India to shoot her dance reality show and then decide whether or not she will take up Lal Singh Chaddha. As per the report, if Kareena comes on board, she will be seen playing Aamir’s love interest in the film.

According to a report in Mid-Day, “The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will start rolling by October.

