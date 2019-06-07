Kareena Kapoor gets nominated in the category of the Best Talk Show Host; the actress is elated

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met and 3 Idiots, has been nominated in the category of the Best Talk Show Host at the New York Festival Radio Awards 2019.

For the uninitiated, the actress made her debut on the radio with What Women Want. The show garnered appreciations from the audience, and now, going be the latest reports, Kareena's stint as the radio show host won appreciation internationally too.

Kareena is happy about this feat and told a daily how it feels great to receive this nomination and that she is glad the show received the response it did. “I think the reason it did well was because it brought to the fore women from different walks of life, who weren't defined by labels, who broke stereotypes and norms,” she added.

What Women Want saw Kareena inviting her female friends from the industry including her sister Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Dua, BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan amongst many others. The guests on the show spoke about the challenges and merits of being a woman in a patriarchal society and how easy or difficult it is to manage children and work simultaneously.