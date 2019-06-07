News

Kareena Kapoor gets nominated in the category of the Best Talk Show Host; the actress is elated

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jab We Met and 3 Idiots, has been nominated in the category of the Best Talk Show Host at the New York Festival Radio Awards 2019.

For the uninitiated, the actress made her debut on the radio with What Women Want. The show garnered appreciations from the audience, and now, going be the latest reports, Kareena's stint as the radio show host won appreciation internationally too.

Kareena is happy about this feat and told a daily how it feels great to receive this nomination and that she is glad the show received the response it did. “I think the reason it did well was because it brought to the fore women from different walks of life, who weren't defined by labels, who broke stereotypes and norms,” she added.

What Women Want saw Kareena inviting her female friends from the industry including her sister Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Dua, BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan amongst many others. The guests on the show spoke about the challenges and merits of being a woman in a patriarchal society and how easy or difficult it is to manage children and work simultaneously. 

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want, Festival Radio, Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Dua, BFFs Malaika Arora, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Salman Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman's '...
  • Why is 'Samundar mein naha ke' close to Zeenat Aman's heart[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Why is 'Samundar...
  • Toddler killed, eyes gouged, B-Town celebs urge action [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Toddler killed, eyes...
  • Malaika Arora[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Malaika Arora teases...
  • THIS was Hrithik Roshan's response to Deepika Padukone’s post[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS was Hrithik Roshan...
  • Aahana Kumra[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Actress Aahana Kumra up...

Recent Video
07 Jun 2019 06:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who is most likely to? Ft. Jason Shah and Anushka Sen
Who is most likely to? Ft. Jason Shah and Anushka... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Jun 2019 06:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Kundali Bhagya celebrate 500 episodes victory in a hatke andaz
Cast of Kundali Bhagya celebrate 500 episodes... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev

past seven days