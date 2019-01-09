News

Kareena Kapoor shares something common with F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey Tribbiani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2019 05:11 PM
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and she is loved by one and all for her style and acting chops. The actress was last seen in the movie Veere Di Wedding. 

Here’s interesting news for Kareena fans. The actress shares something common with F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey Tribbiani. 

Well, every single person on this planet knows that Joey Tribbiani doesn't share food. Turns out, Bebo doesn't either! In one of the teasers of her chat show, What Women Want, Kareena is seen chatting with her BFF Amrita Arora where the topic of sharing food crops up, to which, Amrita reveals that Kareena never shares her food. 

In the video that has been shared online Kareena can be seen asking Amrita what is her pet peeve, to which, she says ‘sharing your food,’ and they both burst into laughter.  

Kareena reveals that she is a foodie and she can’t share her food, and no one is allowed to touch her plate. The other person in the form of a character who doesn’t share food is none another than Joey Tribbiani of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. 

Bebo and Amu have been best friends for almost a decade now. From going to the gym together to holidaying with each other, the girls have always got each other's back. We see them partying together almost every weekend and the two have also stood by each other through every thick and thin.
View this post on Instagram

Bebo's pet peeve

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan!! (@kareenakapoorfantasy) on

Tags > Kareena Kapoor, Joey Tribbiani, Amrita, Friends character, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
09 Jan 2019 06:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ridhima Pandit turns a Guest Editor; interviews Bharti Singh about KKK9
Ridhima Pandit turns a Guest Editor; interviews... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Itishree Singh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days