Kareena Kapoor shares something common with F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey Tribbiani

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and she is loved by one and all for her style and acting chops. The actress was last seen in the movie Veere Di Wedding.



Here’s interesting news for Kareena fans. The actress shares something common with F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey Tribbiani.



Well, every single person on this planet knows that Joey Tribbiani doesn't share food. Turns out, Bebo doesn't either! In one of the teasers of her chat show, What Women Want, Kareena is seen chatting with her BFF Amrita Arora where the topic of sharing food crops up, to which, Amrita reveals that Kareena never shares her food.



In the video that has been shared online Kareena can be seen asking Amrita what is her pet peeve, to which, she says ‘sharing your food,’ and they both burst into laughter.



Kareena reveals that she is a foodie and she can’t share her food, and no one is allowed to touch her plate. The other person in the form of a character who doesn’t share food is none another than Joey Tribbiani of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.



Bebo and Amu have been best friends for almost a decade now. From going to the gym together to holidaying with each other, the girls have always got each other's back. We see them partying together almost every weekend and the two have also stood by each other through every thick and thin.