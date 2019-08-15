News

Kareena to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 02:15 PM

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will walk the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika's on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The collection plays around the beauty giant's statement about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips.

"This time, I'm especially excited about the theme for the season, #FreeYourLips. It's not just about beauty but symbolises lightness and energy and is all about not letting anything weigh you down.

"Their style is very glam and fluid, and I love how they have interpreted #FreeYourLips and can't wait for everyone to see their vision on the Finale runway. This theme has inspired the new Matte Revolution lipsticks which I love and also Gauri & Nainika's collection," Kareena, who is also the brand ambassador for Lakme, said in a statement.

She added that the fashion week is very close to her heart as her association with the brand goes way back.

The collection of Gauri and Nainika draws inspiration from the "power dressing of the 80s to the golden era, reflecting styles which are fun, free and light", the fashion designers had earlier said.

The show is scheduled on August 25 at the monumental venue of Richardson & Cruddas here.

Source: IANS

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Aug 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Randeep Rai aka Sameer takes a walk down the memory lane of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai
Randeep Rai aka Sameer takes a walk down the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Aug 2019 08:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke actress, Heli Daruwala is all praises about co-star Shaheer Sheikh
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke actress, Heli Daruwala... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days