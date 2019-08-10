News

Kareena's video call moment with Taimur goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: How does Kareena Kapoor Khan makes time for son Taimur while working? Through video calls!

It is known that Taimur is enjoying his time in London, while Kareena shuffles between Mumbai and London, balancing work and home. Now, a video of Kareena doing a video call with Taimur has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, Kareena, who is looking ravishing in a bright orange dress, is seen walking around the sets of a dance reality show in Mumbai, and is talking to Taimur on video call. Taimur seems to be walking around shirtless and Kareena looked engrossed in the conversation.

Apart from the dance reality show, Kareena is busy with films such as "Good News" and "Angrezi Medium".

Source: IANS

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, video call, London, Good News, Angrezi Medium, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress Barkha Bisht?
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days