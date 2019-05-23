News

Karisma Kapoor excited to see Kareena Kapoor Khan take on the judge's role

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She has captivated the audience with her acting chops and also style statement. And now, the lady is geared up for her television debut.

The actress will be soon foraying into television with the popular reality show, Dance India Dance. Not just her fans, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor is also excited about her TV debut

In an interview with a leading publication, Karisma said that she is super excited to see her take on the judge's role and also, about the TV debut. She also said that she wants her to sit on that chair, and that both of them are looking forward to the addition of this new feather to Kareena's hat.

Are you excited to see Kareena as a judge in the reality show? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood, Television, Dance India Dance, Karisma Kapoor, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's...

Popular TV celebrities attend Aladdin's special screening!
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
23 May 2019 02:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Bekaboo enact Cheesy Pickup Lines
Cast of Bekaboo enact Cheesy Pickup Lines | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Naura
Naura
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days