Karisma Kapoor excited to see Kareena Kapoor Khan take on the judge's role

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She has captivated the audience with her acting chops and also style statement. And now, the lady is geared up for her television debut.

The actress will be soon foraying into television with the popular reality show, Dance India Dance. Not just her fans, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor is also excited about her TV debut

In an interview with a leading publication, Karisma said that she is super excited to see her take on the judge's role and also, about the TV debut. She also said that she wants her to sit on that chair, and that both of them are looking forward to the addition of this new feather to Kareena's hat.

