Karisma Kapoor to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji recently announced its new web-series Mentalhood, a show on the crazy ride of motherhood. Raising kids is an art. Some make it into a highly precise science, but most of them are like tigresses protecting their cubs. Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will see Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut as Meira Sharma, an out and about mental mom. Staying true to the title, the web-series will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children. Multi-tasking becomes a habit, and constant worrying and guilt become their nature.

The talented and graceful Karisma joins the palette of promising actors to bring this fresh concept to life. Karisma also happens to be a mother of two in real life. Spilling more on her digital debut, Karisma shared, 'Out of choice, I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while, when I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today’s mother, and it was so strong. Women of all ages, and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something that I am going through right now. Young and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom, and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors.'

Mentalhood is set to release later this year, and we are super excited to watch it!