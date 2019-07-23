News

Karisma Kapoor says No to the #FaceAppChallenge with Pond’s Age Miracle

23 Jul 2019 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor, Pond’s Brand Ambassador took to Instagram to say no to the #FaceAppChallenge and declared that her youthful skin was the result of the Pond’s Age Miracle. The latest craze on social media which has gripped the nation, the #FaceAppChallenge showed celebrities and commoners likewise posting their pictures using the filter and reactions from world over are pouring in.

Karisma said, “I love Pond’s Age Miracle as it helps combat all the signs of ageing and keeps the skin looking vibrant and youthful. I am not worried about wrinkles, dull and patchy skin and with this cream at hand, I didn’t need to take the #FaceAppChallenge and neither do you.”

Designed to counter the new age skin problems, the Pond’s Age Miracle has Retinol-C Complex that works for 24-hours to help arm today’s modern women as they continue to embrace their non-stop lifestyle. 

