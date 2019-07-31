News

Karisma Kapoor shares adorable photo as cousin Armaan Jain gets engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain got engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Armaan’s cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor congratulated the couple by sharing adorable pictures.

Armaan and Anissa had been dating for quite a while now and their relationship rumours had been making the rounds since 2014. The couple finally got engaged and the pictures are absolutely dreamlike! Karisma took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures wherein Armaan can be seen going down on one knee to propose his ladylove. The caption read, ‘Only love’. Karisma was overjoyed and congratulated the couple on their engagement. In another picture, she poses with the newly- engaged couple. Armaan and Anissa look blissful as they celebrate their engagement by cutting a cake.

snap3

 

 

 

