Karni Sena reinforces denial in the Gurugram school bus attack

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2018 07:11 PM
27 Jan 2018 07:11 PM

New Delhi, 27 January 2018: Shri Rajput Karni Sena once again reinforced that they were not involved in the 24 January Gurugram school bus attack.

Addressing a press conference, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi announced that he had evidence to prove that none of their volunteers were part of the attack on the school bus in Gurugram and cinema halls in Ahmedabad and other parts of the country.

"We are open to probe by highest of authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let there be a CBI probe to find out who was behind the attacks," Kalvi said.

He, however, said that the ongoing protest would be intensified and continued till the movie Padmaavat was banned.

Earlier, Kalvi had said they had no role in the Gurugram bus attack and instead blamed Sanjay Leela Bhansali - the maker of Padmaavat and his team for the heinous act.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Kalvi had said, "Our image is being tarnished by levelling false allegations... We are ready to face any kind of probe in this incident, be it judicial or CBI."

"We can never think of attacking innocent, sweet-looking kids. I repeat that Rajputs can never make such an attack, neither can any Hindu, as our religion never teaches us to do such cowardly acts," he asserted.

He stressed that the attack was engineered by Bhansali and his associates.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Padmaavat, Bollywood, movie, Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali,

