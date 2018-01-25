Karni Sena’s insensitive act compels celebrities to label it as “terrorism”

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been facing troubles since its inception. It all began during the shooting of the magnum opus. The film was delayed post the threats and vandalism of the Rajput caste organization, Karni Sena. After a month of contention and heavy duty discussion all over the country, the film is finally releasing in theatres today.

Yesterday, the protest went overboard and crossed the lines of humanity. The protesters attacked a bus filled with school kids. The stone pelting that occurred amidst the little kids was nothing less than an act of shame. The idea behind the whole dissent is still vague, especially when kids were involved in it.

Soon the #KarniSenaViolence started trending on social media. Amidst all the chaos, many celebrities, as responsible civilians protested against the shameful act. Some gave their piece of mind while some labeled it as a terrorist act.

Here take a take –

Farhan Akhtar –

Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 25, 2018

Vishal Dadlani –

"Thakur ne hijdon ki fauj paal rakkhi hai." - Gabbar Singh, in Sholay (1975).



Of course, our "thakur" is a wimp who is all-talk & a real Hijdon-ki-fauj wd be 10000 times more effective than some state govts., at subduing this nonsense. How dare those goons attack school-kids!? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 24, 2018

Gauahar Khan –

N this is not terrorism????? https://t.co/37qCy2yPak — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 24, 2018

Ravinder Jadeja –

So You're Attacking Kids To Prove How Much You Care For The Dignity Of A Woman? Wow! Rani #Padmavati Would Be So Proud Of You, #KarniSena Goons. #IndiaWithPadmaavat #KarniSenaViolence #Padmaavat — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 24, 2018

Indeed a shameful act done by an organization with such a legacy. What kind of democracy do we live in when a form of art is not given complete freedom? What do you guys have to say about it? Share your opinions with TellyChakkar.



