Karni Sena’s insensitive act compels celebrities to label it as “terrorism”

25 Jan 2018 12:30 PM
25 Jan 2018 12:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been facing troubles since its inception. It all began during the shooting of the magnum opus. The film was delayed post the threats and vandalism of the Rajput caste organization, Karni Sena. After a month of contention and heavy duty discussion all over the country, the film is finally releasing in theatres today.

Yesterday, the protest went overboard and crossed the lines of humanity. The protesters attacked a bus filled with school kids. The stone pelting that occurred amidst the little kids was nothing less than an act of shame. The idea behind the whole dissent is still vague, especially when kids were involved in it.

See the video below:

Soon the #KarniSenaViolence started trending on social media. Amidst all the chaos, many celebrities, as responsible civilians protested against the shameful act. Some gave their piece of mind while some labeled it as a terrorist act.

Here take a take –

Farhan Akhtar –

Vishal Dadlani –

Gauahar Khan –

Ravinder Jadeja –

 

Indeed a shameful act done by an organization with such a legacy. What kind of democracy do we live in when a form of art is not given complete freedom?  What do you guys have to say about it? Share your opinions with TellyChakkar


