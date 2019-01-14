Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday roped in for the remake of Sanjeev Kumar's Pati, Patni Aur Woh?

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has become a B-town favorite. Not only was his last flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a massive box office hit, but he even has a lot of projects lined up.

As per some media reports, Kartik and Ananya Panday have been roped in for the remake of Sanjeev Kumar's Pati, Patni Aur Woh. An entertainment portal reported that Baldev Raj Chopra's grandson Juno Chopra is all set to remake the hit movie, which also starred Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

It seems that Kartik has loved the script and is very excited to be a part of this iconic movie. While the core of the story will remain the same, the makers have contemporized it so that it will appeal to today’s audience.

The newest lovebirds in tinsel town have a chance to show their chemistry on the big screen. Kartik and Ananya's romance is not a secret anymore and the couple is currently enjoying the bliss of being recently committed.

And if reports have to be believed, Ananya will essay the role that was portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. The idea is to make it a modern version of the classic with a young cast.