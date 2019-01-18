News

Kartik Aaryan happy to be the new face of PETA India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 08:32 PM
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is popular not only for his films but also for being ‘vegetarian.’ The handsome hunk has become the new face of PETA’s Go Vegetarian campaign. 

The actor, who is known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has joined hands with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India for a brand new ad ampaign. 

Today, he took to social media to share the news. 

He wrote, “#ChicksLoveAVegetarian

Happy to be d New Face of #Peta @petaindia 

 @Errikos_Andreou” 

Take a look at his tweet below: 

Kartik recently also shot for PETA. Check out the following pictures of the actor: 



 
Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Main Bhi Ardhangini cast explores Jaipur during...

Main Bhi Ardhangini cast explores Jaipur during their shoot
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days