Kartik Aaryan has gotten himself a drool-worthy body

Kartik Aaryan is the kind of boy you would like to introduce to your parents. Well, but looking at his recent transformation, in an avatar we have never seen before, he is a new entry in the brigade of fit actors with drool worthy abs and the perfect one to be pinned on your board and give girls sleepless nights.

Chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan has surely unleashed his sexiness for his next film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has worked really hard on his body and the results are for all to see.

Kartik Aaryan's new physique, which has fogged up your horn-rimmed glasses will be seen in a new Yo Yo Honey Singh Song ‘Chhote Chhote Peg.' The song required few body shots of Kartik and the actor put in his all to achieve the desirable results.

Director Luv Ranjan says, "This is my fourth collaboration with Kartik and he has always been a dedicated actor. We informed him about a bare body sequence in the song hardly a month before the shoot. I wasn't surprised when he landed on set with the perfect chiseled body as required for the sequence. He is surely one of the most disciplined and fittest actors in the industry".