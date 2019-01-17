News

Kartik Aaryan urges people to free nation from violence against women

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is lending support to a campaign which urges people to free the country from violence against women.

Kartik will flag off the Family Planning Association (FPA) of India's nationwide campaign #StreeHinsaMuktBharatAbhiyaan at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019 on January 20.

"The Family Planning Association of India in its 70-year-old journey towards women empowerment has launched a campaign towards violence against women. It's time for all of us to stand up against such violence and give care and support to survivors. I urge everyone, men and women to lend their support to it and free our nation from violence against women," Kartik said in a statement.

The campaign is aimed at breaking the silence around gender-based violence.

FPA India closely works with both women and young people to make them aware about sexual and reproductive health and rights. Comprehensive sexuality education sessions are conducted at both schools and within the community to empower young people to protect themselves against such violence.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Family Planning Association (FPA), #StreeHinsaMuktBharatAbhiyaan, Tata Mumbai Marathon,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

pic of the day
Raghav Juyal, Shakti Mohan

Raghav, Hawa Ka Jhonka

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Guddan and Tujhse Hai Raabta complete...

In pics: Guddan and Tujhse Hai Raabta complete 100 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days