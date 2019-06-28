News

Kartik, Janhvi to star in KJo's 'Dostana 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dharma Productions' "Dostana 2", a sequel to the 2008 film "Dostana".

"The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin Dcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!" Karan tweeted.

An excited Dcunha tweeted: "Extremely thrilled to announce my first film 'Dostana 2' with the supremely talented Kartik, Janhvi and a suitable boy who shall be revealed soon!"

"Dostana" was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

Details related to "Dostana 2" are still under wraps.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Dostana 2, Tarun Mansukhani, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Imran Khan and Avantika Malik[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Imran Khan’s wife...
  • Salman Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman Khan's cycle...
  • Here's how Big B embarrassed daughter Shweta[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Here's how Big B...
  • Raveena Tondan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Raveena's '...
  • Malaika makes relationship official with 'amazing' Arjun[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Malaika makes...
  • Vicky Kaushal[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vicky to play India'...

Recent Video
28 Jun 2019 09:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tusshar Kapoor and Maliika Sherawat talk about the struggles while creating content
Tusshar Kapoor and Maliika Sherawat talk about... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jun 2019 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who is most likely to? Ft. Adnan Khan & Eisha Singh
Who is most likely to? Ft. Adnan Khan & Eisha... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet

past seven days