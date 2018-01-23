Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Karwaan' to release on June 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018 07:01 PM
23 Jan 2018 07:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, Jan 23, 2018: Ronnie Screwvala's movie "Karwaan", starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, is all set to hit the big screen on June 1.

The film revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a bizarre journey that helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Dulquer Salmaan, a well-known name in the southern film industry, will set foot in Bollywood with the movie while Mithila will also make her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

"Karwaan" also marks the debut of Akarsh Khurana as a Bollywood director. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

It is produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films. 

