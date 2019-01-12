Kate is open to more children in future, Sarah wrote suicide notes in her head, Brie and Alex call off engagement, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.



Kate Hudson is open to more children in future



Actress Kate Hudson says she does not have any problem in having more children in the future.



In an interview to accessonline.com, Hudson, who has Ryder (15) with former husband Chris Robinson, Bingham (seven) with former fiance Matt Bellamy and three-month-old Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, spoke about her love for children.



"I love babies. I mean, if it happens again, it happens again, you know? I'm never going to say no," Hudson said.



"I think that Danny is going to want a boy of his own for sure. Granted, he has inherited two boys -- and it is a lot in the house. But he comes from three boys. So I think that, yeah. We will see."



The Bride Wars star is happy with the way her sons have bonded with their sister.



"It's really cute to see them with her. They can't stand how cute she is. It's completely different than when Ryder had his brother. He was like, 'When can he play? When can he do things?' They want to teach them everything they know," she added.



Sarah Hyland wrote suicide notes in her head



Actress Sarah Hyland has got candid about how close she was to committing suicide and said she wrote notes in her head.



The Modern Family actress spoke to TV personality Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that after more than 25 years battling chronic health issues, she got to a point where she wrote suicide notes to her loved ones in her head, reports leading publication.



Having said that she came "very, very, very, very close" to ending her life, the 28-year-old actress said.



She added, "I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault." She added, "I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anyone to find it because that's how serious I was."



On what pushed her to the near breaking point, Hyland blamed her health condition that required her to undergone kidney transplant twice.



"After 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day, you don't know when you're going to have the next good day... It's really, really hard," she said.



During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the See You in Valhalla actress also credited talking out loud about her thoughts for getting her out of her dark place.



"I finally said it out loud to someone... When I said it out loud, they were like, 'Oh, you need to see a therapist.' "



"And that's when I was like, 'Ok, I don't think you're going to help me. I think I need to really do this on my own and really do even more digging and soul-searching,' and just saying it out loud helped immensely because I kept it to myself for months and months at a time and saying it out loud really helped."



Having gone through what she went through, Hyland urged others facing similar struggles to seek help.



Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald call off engagement



Actress Brie Larson and musician Alex Greenwald have called off their engagement after nearly three years.



The 29-year-old actress and 39-year-old Phantom Planet frontman exchanged rings in Tokyo back in 2016.



"They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," people.com quoted a source as saying.



They had been dating for several years prior to the engagement as they had been romantically linked since 2013.



Greenwald joined Larson at numerous awards seasons events that year when Larson received recognition for the 2015 thriller Room. She even gave Greenwald a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress at the 2016 Oscars.



"Jacob Tremblay (has been) my partner through this in every way possible," she said of her Room co-star.



"My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you," she added.



Aretha Franklin biopic finds director in Liesl Tommy



Theatre director Liesl Tommy and Nashville creator Callie Khouri are teaming up to bring Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin biopic to the big screen.



MGM officials have picked Tommy, the first black woman to earn a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Play, to take charge of Respect from Khouri's script, reports leading publication.



Tommy, who picked up six Tony nominations for Eclipsed, has a busy period ahead of her. Apart from picking up the Franklin story, she is also in the director's chair for Born A Crime, the film adaptation of comedian Trevor Noah's autobiography.



She said, "The story of Aretha Franklin's journey from child prodigy in Detroit to international supernova is rife with struggle and triumph, making her life one of the great American stories of all time."



"As a filmmaker, there is no greater gift than to be able to bring this transcendent chronicle of a woman's fight for self-realisation to visual life with the enormous talents of the soulful Jennifer Hudson, Callie Khouri, and our incredible producers."



Hudson, who has been attached to the project for 18 months, appears to be thrilled with the director hire, adding, "It is an absolute honour to be a part of bringing Ms. Franklin's story to audiences who adore her around the world. She is one of the most iconic and talented artists of all time and what a dream come true it is to portray her extraordinary life on-screen.



"I could not be more excited to be working alongside Liesl Tommy, a brilliant and thoughtful director, who is no doubt the perfect choice to lead the film."



'Sanju' vying for top awards at Asian Film Awards



Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is in the race to win the Best Film award at the 2019 edition of the Asian Film Awards.



Burning, a drama by But Lee Chang-dong's, has got the maximum of nominations for the 2019 edition. The Korean adaptation of a Japanese short story was nominated in eight categories, including Best Film, reports variety.com.



Other Best Film nominees were Pema Tseden's Jinpa, Wen Muye's Dying to Survive, Sanju and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters.



From Sanjay Dutt's drug addiction, personal affairs, a jail term for possession of arms in connection with the 1993 serial blasts, to his bonds with his parents and friends -- Hirani's Sanju delved into different aspects of the actor's life but many felt that the film also left out a lot. But the makers were accused of whitewashing, media bashing and glorification.



Shoplifters, Sanju, and Zhang Yimou's Shadow ranked narrowly behind Burning with six nominations each. The nominations were announced in Hong Kong on Friday. The prize ceremony will be held in Hong Kong on 17 March.



Hirani also earned a nomination in the Best Director category, competing with Chang-dong (Burning), Tseden (Jinpa), Koreeda (Shoplifters) and Fruit Chan (Three Husbands).



Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor, who brought the life of Sanjay Dutt alive on the big screen, scored a nomination in the Best Actor category. Other nominated stars are: Yoo Ah-in (Burning), Xu Zheng (Dying to Survive), Aaron Kwok (Project Gutenberg) and Koji Yakusho (The Blood of Wolves).



Vicky Kaushal is competing with Zhang Yu (Dying to Survive), Kwon Hae-hyo (Hotel by the River), Shinya Tsukamoto (Killing) and River Huang (Tracey) for the Best Supporting Actor trophy.



Sanju is also nominated in Best Screenplay and Best Original Music category. Rajinikanth's 2.0 is also nominated in Best Visual Effects category.



Hong Kong crime thriller Project Gutenberg earned five nominations, while Jinpa and Dying to Survive both received four nominations.



(Source: IANS)