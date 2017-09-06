British TV personality and glamour model Katie Price has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage "four days before" her former husband Kieran Hayler cheated on her again.

Hayler cheated on Price with their children's nanny Nikki Brown.

Price spoke about her miscarriage on TV show "Loose Women" on Tuesday, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I had a miscarriage before, four days later I found out," Price said.

Her fellow "Loose Women" star Andrea McLean said such information was known "behind the scenes", but not in public.

(Source: IANS)