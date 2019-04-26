News

Katrina to appear on the next episode shoot, but we're curious to know who is the BFF that will come on the show with her

MUMBAI: A diva, a gorgeous dancer and one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is all set to grace Neha Dhupia’s couch in the brand new season of ‘BFFs with Vogue – season 3’ on Colors Infinity.

But this time, we leave it to you to guess, who is the BFF that is coming on the show with her!
Katrina Kaif on her appearance said; ‘Last season didn’t seem like we were shooting at all, it was a complete goof fest and unwinding session. This time around being my second stint, I am sure I’ll have even more fun on the episode & let loose with my BFF. And I’m also coming prepared for any surprises that Neha has up her sleeve for me.’

Well, we don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to find out who this hottie’s BFF is!
Tune-in to Jeep presents BFFs with Vogue Season 3 powered by Realisadiamond.in premiering from 27th April, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. only on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.
