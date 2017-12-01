Katrina beats Priyanka, Deepika hollow: Salman

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen on screen once again with Katrina Kaif in "Tiger Zinda Hai", says her dedication has helped her become a dancer who beats "hollow" the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Salman has worked with Katrina in films like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya", "Partner", "Yuvvraaj" and "Ek Tha Tiger".

"She (Katrina) knows her limitations and works hard to achieve what she can't do. When she joined the industry, she couldn't dance. Today she is one of the best dancers we have. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, girls who are considered dancers I think she beats them hollow," Salman said in an interview to Vogue India's December 2017 issue.

"Tiger Zinda Hai", a sequel to the box office franchise that sees Salman as a RAW agent who falls in love with a Pakistani spy played by Katrina, gave them a chance to be back together on set after five years.

What makes them such a hit on-screen couple?

Salman said: "I don't think we consider ourselves exceptionally beautiful or talented. I think we both just see ourselves as normal people who lucked out."

On the personal front with Katrina, Salman said: "I take advice from her but every time she has advised me on a movie or taken me to watch a movie, it has been a disaster."

Little is known about their first meeting, except that Katrina was barely 18.

Recounting the experience, Salman said: "It was at a small get-together. She had come home for a party and I thought she was one of the sweetest girls ever. She knew my sister and all my friends but she didn't know me."

The magazine, with Salman and Katrina on the cover, will hit the stands on December 4.

(Source: IANS)