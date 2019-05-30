News

Katrina Kaif can never trust Ranbir Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Trust Katrina Kaif to get cheeky when she wants to. During her recent chat with Neha Dhupia, on the show Bffs with Vogue, Katrina has made some rather candid revelations. Now, the actress has been speaking about Ranbir and her past quite often during her interviews.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, when Neha asked Katrina about which is that one co-star she can’t trust with a major secret, the Bharat actress named her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Well, we all have known Ranbir to be a secret part of a big gossip gang in Bollywood.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

His sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has more than often said she gets her dose of gossip from Ranbir and Karan Johar. Well, the couple was dating for about 5 years until they broke up 2 years ago, and Ranbir seems to be in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt.

Katrina in her recent interview has claimed to be single.

Tags > Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, BFFs With Vogue, Mumbai Mirror, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 May 2019 04:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Devika Singh has a lot of hopes from Pearl and Surbhi fans for her show Bepannah Pyar
Devika Singh has a lot of hopes from Pearl and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 May 2019 04:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sandeep Nahar interviews his co-star from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain
Sandeep Nahar interviews his co-star from Kehne... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days