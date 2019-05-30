Katrina Kaif can never trust Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Trust Katrina Kaif to get cheeky when she wants to. During her recent chat with Neha Dhupia, on the show Bffs with Vogue, Katrina has made some rather candid revelations. Now, the actress has been speaking about Ranbir and her past quite often during her interviews.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, when Neha asked Katrina about which is that one co-star she can’t trust with a major secret, the Bharat actress named her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Well, we all have known Ranbir to be a secret part of a big gossip gang in Bollywood.

His sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has more than often said she gets her dose of gossip from Ranbir and Karan Johar. Well, the couple was dating for about 5 years until they broke up 2 years ago, and Ranbir seems to be in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt.

Katrina in her recent interview has claimed to be single.