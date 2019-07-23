Katrina Kaif is NOT doing Satte Pe Satta remake

MUMBAI: Satte Pe Satta remake has been creating a lot of buzz. The original Satte Pe Satta released in 1982 and featured Amitabh Bachchan in double role along with Hema Malini. The remake is being co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment and it will be Farah Khan’s comeback in direction after a long gap.

Speaking about the cast, some reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan will be reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the remake. Speaking about the leading lady, there were reports that stated Katrina Kaif has bagged the role. However, the report turned out to be not true.

According to SpotboyE.com’s source, "The reports floating around are nothing more than hogwash. Katrina is not doing the film. In fact, no one has been finalised for the role as of now. It’s a big shoe to step in, makers are being very careful about the casting. Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are being considered though.”