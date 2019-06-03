News

Katrina Kaif slapped Sunil Grover for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Besides the cricket World Cup, there’s another thing that has become a rage in India and that is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat. Be it on a reality show or on social media, Salman and Katrina have taken everyone’s timeline and fans are enjoying it.

While Bharat will hit the screens on 5 June 2019, ahead of its release, comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who will be seen in the film, opened up about the incident when Katrina slapped him on the sets of the film.

In an interview to a leading publication, Sunil Grover said that in the movie, his character gets slapped by Katrina Kaif and when they were filming the scene Salman Khan broke into laughter. Talking about it, Sunil Grover said, “Mere character ka nam Vilayayti hai..Mai ungli marke check karta hoon madam sir hai kya..Kumud thappad marti hai… Uske dauran meri hasi choot rahi thi..pehli baar thaapd ka awaj jyaada aya…bahot muskhil se shoot hua tha.”

They had so much fun while shooting the scene and Sunil wishes the audience also have fun while watching the same. On Saturday, Salman and Katrina graced The Kapil Sharma show to promote their film, and when Sunil Grover was quizzed as to why he didn’t go to the show, the actor said that when there is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a film, there is no need for anybody else from the cast to promote the same.
