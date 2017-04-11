Kim Sharma rubbishes reports about marriage problems

Actress Kim Sharma on Monday said she "can't wrap her head around" reports about her alleged broken marriage and life.

According to recent reports, Kim's marriage to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani, whom she married in 2010, is over and has relocated to the city to financially re-establish her career.

In her response, Kim tweeted: "I can't wrap my head around all these different angles and agroundbreaking' details everyone seems to know so much about."

"There is much ado about nothing."

Kim was last seen on screen in a special appearance in 2009 Telugu film "Magadheera".

(Source: IANS)