Kirti starts shooting for The Girl On The Train in London

MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari has started shooting for the Bollywood remake of "The Girl On The Train" in London, and she has shared a picture from the set where she is seen with the film's heroine Parineeti Chopra.



"Shot our first scene together today... mazedaar... damdaar, arre abhi toh party shuru hui hai @parineetichopra," Kirti captioned the photograph, which she posted on Instagram, and which has Kirti hugging Parineeti.



"The Girl on The Train" marks Kirti's second collaboration with director Ribhu Dasgupta after Netflix's "Bard Of Blood". Kirti plays a British cop in the film and will be in stationed in London for a month-long schedule. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari.



The film is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name, which has already been made into a Hollywood blockbuster starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Fergusson and Haley Bennett. It is a psychological thriller about a divorcee woman, who gets entangled in the investigation of a missing person, which in turn throws her life into a tizzy.



The Bollywood version is produced by Reliance Entertainment.



Kirti Kulhari's latest release is the Independence Day biggie, "Mission Mangal", which also features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.



The actress will next be seen in Netflix's "Bard Of Blood", to be released on September 27. She also has the second season of "Four More Shots" coming up on Amazon Prime, besides "Bataasha," a film where she plays a musician.



(Source: IANS)