KJO in conversation with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

05 Jun 2017 02:47 PM
Filmmaker Karan Johar had an enlightening conversation with spiritual leader and yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Karan on Sunday shared a photograph of himself with the spiritual leader, who founded the Isha Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which offers yoga programmes around the world, including India, the US, Britain, Lebanon, Singapore, Canada, Malaysia, Uganda, China, Nepal, and Australia.

"Enlightening 'in conversation' with the mystic Sadhguru JV this morning... Isha Foundation," Karan captioned the image.

The Isha Foundation is also involved in various social and community development activities, which have earned it a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

(Source: IANS)
 
