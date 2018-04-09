Home > Movie News > Movie News
KJo emotional as new 'students' get set for 'SOTY 2'

09 Apr 2018

Mumbai: As the shoot of Student Of The Year 2 gets set to begin on Monday, producer Karan Johar says the original 2012 film will always be special to him.

"Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me," Karan tweeted on Sunday.

He shared a photograph in which a wall is adorned by posters of the three actors -- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra -- whom he gave a crackling launchpad in Bollywood with the film.

What do you think about Karan Johar?

Student Of The Year 2 will be directed by Punit Malhotra. It will star Tiger Shroff and the shoot will reportedly begin in Dehradun.

(Source: IANS)

