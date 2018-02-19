Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' slated for 2020

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 12:38 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rannbhoomi" starring actor Varun Dhawan is scheduled to release on Diwali in 2020.

Karan announced the news on his Twitter account on Monday, along with an image of himself with Varun and director Shashank Khaitan.

He wrote : "So proud to announce 'Rannbhoomi'... Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan take a giant leap in their third offering together. A solid spectacle with a beating heart. Diwali 2020 release. Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! Dharma Movies, Apoorva Mehta."

What do you think of Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan?

Khaitan has earlier directed Varun in two films for Karan's Dharma Productions - "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Rannbhoomi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dharma Productions,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek...

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek Deewaana Tha
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days