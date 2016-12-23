Hot Downloads

Kristen Stewart dating Stella Maxwell

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 03:10 PM
Actress Kristen Stewart is dating model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart, who was earlier romantically linked with singer St. Vincent, spent time in Savannah, Georgia with Maxwell where the 26-year-old star has been shooting for a new movie, reports people.com.

"Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun. When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun," said a source.

Maxwell, who was earlier dating singer Miley Cyrus, enjoyed a number of strolls around the city with Stewart and is now staying with the "Twilight" star here.

"Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

