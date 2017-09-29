Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan has been blessed with their first child, a daughter.

Soha delivered the baby on Friday morning and Kunal says he is overjoyed.

"We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day. Thank you for the love and blessings," Kunal tweeted on Friday.

Kunal was in a live-in relationship with Soha Ali Khan since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015.

The pair have together worked in films like "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge" and "Mr Joe B. Carvalho".

(Source: IANS)