Kunal Kohli tells Pak not to harbour terrorists

14 Aug 2019 06:18 PM

On Pakistan's Independence Day on Wednesday, filmmaker Kunal Kohli posted a tweet directed at the country and its people saying they should be independent from harbouring terrorists like Osama Bin Laden and Dawood Ibrahim.

The filmmaker added that Pakistan should also be independent from negative actions towards India.

"Happy Independence Day Pakistan please be independent from negative thoughts and actions towards India. Be independent from harbouring terrorists like Osama Bin Laden and Dawood Ibrahim," Kohli tweeted.

He added that neighbours like relatives and can't be chosen.

"However, we can choose to live in peace (with you)."

Kohli is best known as the director of "Hum Tum" and "Fanaa". 

Source: IANS

