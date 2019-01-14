Lady Gaga and Jolie warring over Cleopatra role, Dave says there are no rockstars left, Kanye pulled out of Coachella over giant dome, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.



There are no rockstars left: Dave Mustaine



Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says true rockstars don't exist in the 21st century.



"There are no more rockstars. You know what you got? You got a lot of snot-nosed kids that work at music magazines - no offence," Mustaine told Metal Hammer.



The 57-year-old rocker blames it on the "internet" and music press for making it more about gossip than the music, reports leading publication.



He said, "But there used to be an honour code between the bands and the music magazines. Then the internet came out and started tearing bands apart, and it became normal happenstance where people would make a story just to destroy the bands.



"It became more important about who the writer was rather than the bands they were covering. I yearn for the days when it was about the music and not about the reviewer."



Asked if he thinks it has gotten harder or easier for budding metallers to do well, he said, "It's a double-edged sword. It's so much easier for new bands to get their music out, but it'd be safe to bet one of my b**ls on the fact that Scott (Ian, Anthrax frontman) used to go into the same record store I did in San Francisco called The Record Well.”



He added, "And the fact that back then you could find a record store that's strictly metal, and you walk in there and the person behind the counter will know you, and you can walk in and they can tell you what's new.



"'The new Tank record's out!' or 'The new Raven album's out!' or, 'Dude, what do you think of the new 'Witchfinder General'?' And we were in there, like, 'God damn, these are my people!' It just feels great when you used to go into one of those stores, and you see people there that are like you. There's not a lot of stores out there like that anymore."



I'm constantly trying to evolve: JLo



Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez "constantly" tries to "evolve" and says that getting older does not mean things have to decline.



"I am constantly trying to evolve and to not get stuck. It happens to people - you look at them and think, 'She got stuck or she let herself go'," Lopez told leading publication.



The Second Act actress said things don't have to decline as a person gets older because there's always an opportunity to make changes and keep "growing" and it's only people's own perceptions that hold them back, reports leading publication.



Lopez said, "There's this terrible idea that you get to a certain age and just plummet downwards. I don't believe that at all. You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing.



"I believe that you can keep getting better and better and better. The only thing stopping you is you."



The On the floor hitmaker said she has a hard time saying no because she does not want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.



Kanye West pulled out of Coachella over giant dome



Singer Kanye West pulled out of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival because the event organisers wouldn't build him a giant dome.



According to billboard.com, on 1 January, just two days before Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett was set to announce Kanye West as one of the stars headlining the desert festival, West sprung a last-minute surprise on the concert promoter. Instead of performing on the main Coachella stage, West asked Tollett to construct a giant, custom-built dome in the middle of the festival grounds.



The dome would be designed by West's collaborator and set designer John McGuire.



When senior executives from Coachella parent Goldenvoice explained that the dome would be impossible to build in four months and would require the AEG-owned concert promoter to rearrange the entire festival site and remove a large section of portable bathrooms, West became irritated, declaring that he was an artiste with a creative vision and shouldn't be spending his time talking about portable toilets.



A source told Billboard that West had taken the call while on vacation with his family and said it was Goldenvoice's responsibility to deal with the bathrooms. He then hung up abruptly, sources said.



Before the day was over, Tollett and his team at Goldenvoice were in talks with SB Projects' founder Scooter Braun to have his client Ariana Grande replace West on the line-up. Braun had terminated his professional relationship with West in early December, Billboard has learned, marking the second split in 2018 between the mega-manager and the rapper.



Less than 24 hours after West pulled out, Grande was confirmed for the final night. Australian rock band Tame Impala was elevated to the top headliner slot in December to replace Justin Timberlake, who dropped off the line-up after his rescheduled tour dates due to bruised vocal cords conflicted with Coachella's radius clause.



Jada Pinkett comes out in support of R. Kelly's victims



Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says it's heartbreaking how some people have criticised victims for speaking against singer R. Kelly, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women.



On a special edition of Red Table Talk titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath (Part 1), Jada discussed about the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly and spoke about viewers' backlash against Kelly's victims, reports tmz.com.



She said, "I think that's been very heartbreaking for me. Just how harsh the reactions have been."



Jada blamed the public at large, including herself, for ignoring the testimonies of the alleged victims years ago.



"I have to tell you, I felt a lot of things. I had a lot of feelings about it. One being, I was like 'Man, wow how complicit we all have been?' That really broke my heart, like to really think about. We, we ignored it," she added.



As several women had accused Kelly of sexual assault a few years ago, the Bad Moms actress urged everyone to "examine the self-hatred" and focus on the people who have been raped and molested.



She also pointed out how some of the negative reactions included people saying that the underage victims were just "gold diggers" and "hot ass little girls".



"Those kinds of reactions shut people down," she added.



Lady Gaga, Jolie warring over Cleopatra role



Actresses Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie are in a battle to land a chance to play Cleopatra in a mega-budget film reboot.



Oscar-winning Angelina, 43, has been in on-off talks for months with studio bosses at Sony over playing the part, which was essayed by Elizabeth Taylor in a 1963 film version.



But Gaga, 32, is now also in the running following the success of A Star Is Born, her big screen debut as a leading lady.



A senior production source at Sony told The Daily Star, "Cleopatra was known as the Queen of the Nile, and Elizabeth Taylor firmly established herself as Hollywood's queen in the 1963 film version.



"There's every reason to think that whoever gets to play her this time round is going to enjoy an equally lofty perch in the motion picture industry."



The movie won four Academy Awards and sparked controversy over Taylor's on-set affair with co-star Richard Burton. They later wed and divorced twice.



It was billed at the time as an "epic historical drama", but Sony's new Cleopatra is being touted by producers as a "dirty, bloody political thriller told from a feminist perspective".



The source said it could be so close between Jolie and Gaga that "both of them will have to audition - a pretty rare ask of an A-list star", according to leading publication.



Richard Madden, Ellie Bamber split



Actors Richard Madden and Ellie Bamber have split after being together for 18 months.



According to The Sun on Sunday, Madden, who recently won a Golden Globe for Netflix's Bodyguard, was dumped last month amid fears their lifestyles had become "worlds apart".



Les Miserables star Bamber was absent when Madden scored a Golden Globe victory last weekend.



A source close to Madden has said, "They're both absolutely gutted but it was a decision made for the best. They were arguing almost daily towards the end and, despite considering couples' therapy, it became evident there were far too many issues that could not be fixed.



"Richard is the toast of Hollywood at the moment, and understandably wants to let his hair down. Ellie is a bit quieter, and wants to focus purely on her work. It felt like their day-to-day lives were increasingly becoming worlds apart."



"They were pretty inseparable from the day they met - and their friends and family had all merged - so obviously everyone around them is gutted too. But both Ellie and Richard hope to remain friends," the source added.



Singer Brian McFadden suffers injury



While rehearsing for the show Dancing on Ice, singer Brian McFadden got injured and suffered minor wounds.



The former Westlife singer has partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff, reported femalefirst.co.uk.



The news of McFadden's injury came a few days after Alex Murphy, his professional partner on the show said that his (McFadden) confidence had been lowered after he suffered a fall on the ice during training.



"We had a fall, it was pretty bad. He was really anxious after that but I told him not to worry and hopefully it's out of his system," she said.



However, Alex believes he has nothing to worry about and she can't wait for him to show off his skills on the ice.



"He has come on drastically from when he first started and could hardly stand on the ice. He has also lost weight from all the training, but he doesn't think so because he still eats burgers."



Dancing on Ice is a British game show where celebrity contestants take to the ice each week with a live dance act.



Tom Hardy blessed with second child



Actor Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley, also an actress, became parents again as they welcomed a son a few days ago.



The couple has named the child Forrest after the movie's name Forrest Gump because Charlotte has always loved the movie starring Tom Hanks as the lead role, reported leading publication.



"The couple is over the moon with the new addition to the family. Friends are already saying that the baby boy looks exactly like Tom.



"They've been laying low over the festive period so they can get used to having a busier household and adjusting to the needs of a newborn," the source added.



Hardy and Charlotte tied the knot four years ago in 2014. They welcomed their first child together in October 2015 but Hardy is also the father to his 10-year-old son Louis, with his former girlfriend Rachael Speed.



(Source: IANS)

