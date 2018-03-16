Last Man Standing’s Indian remake revived; Jackie, Chunkey and others approached

Mumbai: The industry was buzzing a few years ago when the Indian adaption of popular US sitcom The Last Man Standing was announced. The series was a huge hit in the western world; consequently the anticipation for the Hindi remake was high. The Indian version was helmed under the banner of Shashi-Sumeet Productions and was supposed to air on Star Plus, before getting canned. Due to certain reasons, the project got shelved, despite shooting the pilot.

Now TellyChakkar has got exclusive information about the weekly show getting revived. According to a source, the production house and the channel is keen to revive the project. The original cast comprised of veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Barkha Singh; however a year later the cast is getting changed.

A little birdie informs that the production house has already started the revival work. To play the protagonist Mike Baxter, the makers are approaching big names. Apparently, Bollywood biggie Jackie Shroff has been approached for the character which was earlier supposed to be played by Vinay Pathak. Apart from him, Chunkey Pandey and Sharat Saxena have also been approached for the same character. Though the 61-year old actor hasn’t given a final confirmation, a source claims, “Shroff’s dates look a little busy which could be the reason for his declination.”

The makers have also approached Supriya Pathak to play Vanessa Baxter, the female protagonist. However she has declined the role as of now.

Furthermore, according to our information, the series will mostly likely go on floors by May and go on air post IPL.

What do you think about Jackie Shroff and Chunkey Pandey?

Unlike the last time, if things don’t out of place, the show will indeed see the light.

We tried contacting Sumet Mittal, to react to the news. However he didn’t revert to our constant efforts to reach him.

We hope the show sees the light. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and exclusive information from the TV world.