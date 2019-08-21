News

Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir donate for Maha flood relief

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 08:35 PM

MUMBAI:  Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and superstar Aamir Khan have contributed Rs 11 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked them for their gesture.

"Thank you Aamir Khan for your contribution of Rs 25,00,000 towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods," Fadnavis said.

"We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs 11,00,000/- (Rs 11 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods!" Fadnavis told the legendary singer.

Till August 16, the death toll in the Maharashtra floods has shot up to 54 in the Pune division while another four people continued to remain missing.

The worst-hit is Sangli district accounting for 26 deaths, followed by Kolhapur with 10, Satara 8, Pune 9 and Solapur one. Two people are still missing in Kolhapur and one each in Sangli and Pune districts.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, CM Relief Fund, Maharashtra floods,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
21 Aug 2019 04:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip time with TellyChakkar
Tik Tok stars Ansh, Ashika and Rahul enjoy Gossip... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gaurav Chopra
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days