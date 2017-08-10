Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has featured in intense roles in films like "Shahid" and "Trapped", will be seen dancing for a change in the quirky entertainer "Bareilly Ki Barfi". He says he learnt it by looking at actors.



"Like most of the people in small towns, I learned dancing by looking at a lot of actors dancing. That's how I learnt it," Rajkummar said in a statement.



In "Bareilly Ki Barfi", the National Award winning actor is playing the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a small town guy.



He gave a dekko of his dancing skills at the launch of the song "Twist kamiraya" here earlier this week.



The film features Kriti Sanon alongsideRao and Ayushman Khurana.



Written by "Dangal" writer-director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, the movie is scheduled to release on August 18.



It marks Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari's second film as a director after "Nil Battey Sannata".

