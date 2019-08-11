Lecoanet Hemant's line echo Radhika Apte's style

Actor Radhika Apte, who swears by "simple, fluid" clothing when it comes to styling herself, walked the ramp for global fashion brand Lecoanet Hemant's new Autumn/Winter 2019 collection - Cinema of GENES, on Friday.

Radhika, who has carved a niche for herself across diverse mediums, feels that the collection suits her personality.

"It's about clothes that are the most comfortable, so you can just wake up, wear it and not have to think about it, but yet you look very elegant and quite stylish," Radhika told IANS on the sidelines of the fashion show.

On why she like Lecoanet Hemant's fashion, the "Andhadhun" actor said that it's "universal and simple in its appeal".

The brand, which stresses upon being "international Indian" and modern, was founded in Paris by Frenchman Didier Lecoanet and Indo-German Hemant Sagar in the early 1980s.

In 2000, they moved their base to India and shifted to ready-to-wear clothing they produce out of their Gurugram factory.

"I admire Radhika's modernity, that what we have in common. It's about being modern, international Indian. I love that she's a Netflix star and is in everyone's living rooms. How can you not be international today?

"We in India are going through the same globalisation as everyone else. We can be nationalistic and pretend nothing else exists, but in that case we'd have to stop using our mobile phones. Preserving your identity is very important, but you have to admit the fact that the world is going international," Sagar told IANS here.

In the label's latest collection Cinema of GENES, inspired from classic Hollywood iconography, effortless and everyday fashion gives a peek into vintage posters, Art Deco and dramatic visuals full of elegance and emotion.

Source: IANS