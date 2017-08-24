Tollywood’s evergreen superhit Jodi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta are back with a bang in National Award Winning Director Kaushik Ganguly’s next venture Drishtikon. They were the most talked about pair of the ’90’s till they parted professionally in 2001 after Jamaibabu Zindabad. That their onscreen magic can woo the audience even in the era of Short Films and the digital release was proved when Praktan, a comeback film for the duo after 15 years in 2016, was a massive hit as soon as it released.

It is stupefying that the duo was never paired in a film of the director whose works have often been compared with those of yesteryear legendary film makers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak. Was it the right content or the right time, which kept the trio waiting to come together and weave magic? In his own words, Ganguly said, “With Prosenjit and Rituparna coming together, the yearning for a good movie from the audience would have always been high, no matter what I would have thought. Directors, who had earlier directed them, had always done it successfully. While they were ready to work together, I had to wait for the right content. With Drisihtikon, I guess we have got it (the content). It’s a love story, a very unusual one. A love story, which the audience has never experienced before.”

Drishtikon will be the actors’ second flick after their comeback film Praktan.

At times, we hear scripts being drafted for bringing popular on screen pairs together. So we asked the same to the film maker, whose films have not only carved a niche for regional movies, but has also won best film awards in several award shows. “It doesn’t work out that way for me. I had thought about the cast only after the story was done,” replied Ganguly, son of notable instrumentalist, Late Shri Sunil Ganguly.

He continued, ‘The cast of the film was finalized after the story was ready. Prosenjit and Rituparna have evolved over the years and have become more mature as actors. They no longer belong to the days of Jamaibabu Zindabad!’

The audience can get ready to watch a film where Ganguly wants to explore the quintessential acting prowess of Prosenjit and Rituparna. “They will not come to my set as superstars. But I want to work with the actor Prosenjit of Doshor, Khela and the actress Rituparna of Paramitar Ekdin. They will get to act with élan in a love story which is not only unusual but also probably the first of its kind in our movies.”

Talking about the essence of the film, he said, “I am not aware if such content has ever been explored in the world of cinemas, but I have never seen such a story. I hope we will make a good film.”

The film, which in the director’s own words tries to capture the various layers of relationship between Mr. Mitra (Prosenjit’s character in the film), a lawyer and his client Mrs. Sen (played by Rituparna) is being produced by Surinder Films, which had also produced Jamaibabu Zindabad! Drishtikon is Surinder Films’ 50th film.

Churni Ganguly and Gaurav Chakrabarty are a part of this project along with Kaushik Ganguly, who too is portraying a significant role in it.

The shooting of the film will start after Durga Puja.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.