Actor Liam Hemsworth has prompted speculation that he has exchanged marital vows with girlfriend and actress-singer Miley Cyrus after he was spotted wearing a band which appeared to be a wedding ring.

He was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band while spending time with Miley's mother Tish Cyrus in a Kentucky farm over the weekend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Dressed in a casual singlet and shorts, the actor was seen wearing a thick gold band around his left ring finger.

It was previously reported that Miley is currently planning her wedding to Hemsworth, who is known for films like "The Last Song", "The Hunger Games", "The Dressmaker" and "Independence Day: Resurgence" -- which will find its way onto the Indian small screen on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on August 15.

Miley and Hemsworth started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film "The Last Song". They got engaged in 2012 but split a year later. It came out in January 2016 that they had reunited.