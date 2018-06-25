Life is the best teacher: Divya Dutta

Mumbai: National Award winning actress Divya Dutta believes that life is the best teacher and that it gives people a chance to become a strong human being.



The actress, who inaugurated a three-day film appreciation course by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, said in a statement, "I think life is the best teacher. It teaches you to strengthen yourself, face difficulties and grow into becoming a better version of yourself."



The event took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).



While Divya's session was followed by a few more interactive sessions on an insight into cinema, there were also veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and his actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah who interacted with the audience and answered questions before presenting participation certificates to them.