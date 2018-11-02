Lily Allen cancels US tour dates, Sam Smith spooked by spirits 'every night', Charlize Theron has simple skincare routine, and other Hollywood updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you some fresh news from the world of Hollywood. Read on...



Lily Allen cancels US tour dates



Singer Lily Allen has been forced to cancel two of her shows in the US this week after falling ill.



She revealed she was unable to perform due to sickness, and that she was also struggling to deal with devastating news concerning her family.



Sam Smith spooked by spirits 'every night'



Singer Sam Smith says he gets spooked by spirits walking up and down his stairs on a daily basis, ever since he has moved into an old school building turned into homes in North London.



He told the media publications, “Basically, this whole building was an old school, called Lyon House. And it's split into five different houses now. I think this was like the nuns' quarters, haunted for sure. I hear people walking up the stairs. My sister feels... it's pretty weird... my sister sleeps in there and she says she can feel someone watching her sometimes."



While Smith has been spooked out by his sibling's eerie experiences in his house, he is pleased she is living with him, following his split from Brandon Flynn, reported by media publications.



Amber Heard wants more female superheroes



Actress Amber Heard loved her role in Aquaman and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future.



Heard told media publications, "There's so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered... We're just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there's so much room for so many more characters.



"There's definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it. There is a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of kickass females out there. It's about time we have more," she added.



Charlize Theron has simple skincare routine



Actress Charlize Theron deliberately keeps her morning skincare routine simple to fit in with her motherhood duties like getting her children up for school and making their packed lunches.



"We wake up really early in my house - 5:45 a.m. I'm a single mom trying to get two kids ready, pack the lunch boxes, and not miss the bus. When I wake up I just rinse my face and put on sunscreen," Theron told Harper's Bazaar.



The 43-year-old actress has a very strict exercise regime and has said she tells her children she works out so she can "make sure her heart works for a very, very long time".



Theron always puts on fragrance before she leaves the house and sees it as her "slice of luxury".