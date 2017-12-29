Hot Downloads

Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Diya-Ratan’s engagement ceremony in Rishta...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout: TV actresses and their BRIDAL looks

Sonal Vengurlekar (Saam Daam Dand Bhed)
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Lindsay Lohan bitten by snake in Thailand

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2017 05:20 PM
29 Dec 2017 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Lindsay Lohan says she was bitten by a snake while she was on a vacation in Thailand.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Thursday to share an image of her snake bite.

In the first video post, Lohan showed her social media followers the view from her location in here.

"I love this, it's so beautiful, amazing place... Aside from my snake bite," she said.

In the second video, she said: "Hi! I'm still in Phuket in Thailand, it's beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day."

But the actress assured her fans she was doing fine after the incident.

"The positive side of it is, I'm okay. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao," Lohan said in another video. 

She spent the Christmas holiday in Thailand. On Christmas eve, she shared a video on Instagram of the view from her hotel and sent a happy holidays message to her social media followers.





  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Lindsay Lohan, bitten by snake, actress, Christmas holiday,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top