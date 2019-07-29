News

Link-up rumours with Hardik Pandya upset Urvashi

29 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has requested media outlets not to publish gossip linking her with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

"I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me," Urvashi wrote on Instagram stories.

Urvashi's reaction came in the wake of a video that claimed she had apologised to ex-boyfriend Hardik. She posted a screenshot of the video, which had been uploaded to a YouTube channel.

Apart from Hardik, Urvashi has often been linked to actor Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Pandey.

(Source: IANS)

