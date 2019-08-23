Lisa Haydon and Mrunal Thakur’s designers called out by Diet Sabya for this reason

MUMBAI: Lisa Haydon and Mrunal Thakur’s designers have been called out by fashion critic Diet Sabya for creating lookalike Saree dresses.



Lisa recently turned showstopper for Amit Aggarwal donning a dark purple drape dress. On the other hand, Mrunal had worn the similar-looking dress by Rimzim Dadu in June 2018. Sharing a collage of both pictures, Diet Sabya wrote, “We’ve received hundreds of messages to call this one out, and, honestly as much as one would want to, we don’t know this one is as black and white as it seems. Both @amitaggarwalofficial and @rimzimdaduofficial work with unusual materials (polymers, steel etc) and create structural silhouettes as part of their brand offering. But, having said that, one can’t ignore the fact that this Amit Aggarwal structured sari is too-close-for-comfort to @rimzimdaduofficial now-iconic silhouette. DISCUSS!! #lakmefashionweek #dietsabya #debate #dejavu”



Take a look below: