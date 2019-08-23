News

Lisa Haydon and Mrunal Thakur’s designers called out by Diet Sabya for this reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Lisa Haydon and Mrunal Thakur’s designers have been called out by fashion critic Diet Sabya for creating lookalike Saree dresses.

Lisa recently turned showstopper for Amit Aggarwal donning a dark purple drape dress. On the other hand, Mrunal had worn the similar-looking dress by Rimzim Dadu in June 2018. Sharing a collage of both pictures, Diet Sabya wrote, “We’ve received hundreds of messages to call this one out, and, honestly as much as one would want to, we don’t know this one is as black and white as it seems. Both @amitaggarwalofficial and @rimzimdaduofficial work with unusual materials (polymers, steel etc) and create structural silhouettes as part of their brand offering. But, having said that, one can’t ignore the fact that this Amit Aggarwal structured sari is too-close-for-comfort to @rimzimdaduofficial now-iconic silhouette. DISCUSS!! #lakmefashionweek #dietsabya #debate #dejavu”

Take a look below: 

Tags > Lisa Haydon, Mrunal Thakur, fashion critic Diet Sabya, Saree dresses, Amit Aggarwal, iconic silhouette,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Naura
Naura
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days